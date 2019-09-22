|
|
Oct. 15, 1955 ~ Sept. 18, 2019
Robbie Lynn Robinson packed up his tools one last time and headed home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the far too young age of 63. He leaves behind his beloved wife and high school sweetheart Laura, three children including John (Truc), Kelly (Matt) and Michael (Haley) as well as the storebought cookie industry, which though not his career of choice, was a personal passion and the foundation of much of his diet.
Robbie was born in American Fork, Utah to Lynn and Sylvia Robinson, though he believed himself to be the son of legendary New York Yankee Mickey Mantle despite having extensive evidence to the contrary. Along with his love of the Yankees, Robbie was a dedicated fan of BYU football and subsequently, any NFL team that featured BYU alumni.
Earning a degree in Accounting, Robbie built a distinguished career in procurement for such firms as Hercules, ATK Orbital and Albany but took greater pride in his skills as a fine wood craftsman, building furniture and cabinets for his home and those of his children. He was an enthusiastic gardener, who may have in fact missed his calling as a landscaper and kept an immaculate backyard which was a source of both great pride and intense frustration thanks to the many deer that treated it like an all you can eat buffet.
An avid outdoorsman, marksman and hunter, Robbie loved animals, opening his home over the years to a couple of possibly feral cats, his yard to wild birds (and those stupid deer), and most importantly his heart to dogs of all sizes and breeds, who seemed to love him even more than he loved them. Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, an animal rescue group in Salt Lake City.
A celebration of Robbie's life and laughter is planned for Saturday, September 28th for family and close friends. Well-wishers are encouraged to find a serene place in nature and think about what a beautiful and wondrous world we live in… you will feel Robbie there.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019