Robert "Bob" Acocks
1929 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Bob passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 with the loving care of the staff at The Sheridan, South Jordan, Utah. Bob was born on March 25, 1929 in Salt Lake City to Clarence Acocks and Geneve Parsons. Bob married Virginia Fletcher on September 1, 1948 and they had five children together. Bob had a fascination with trains and dedicated his life career with the Union Pacific Railroad.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid golfer, achieving a hole-in-one, and was a master gardener. He enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Helen (Pullen), Lois (McKean), and Shirley (Ballard), and his eldest daughter, Kathleen (Dixon). He is survived by his wife, Virginia, daughters JoAnn (Young) and Sandy (Stoddard), and son, Coy.
There will be a small graveside service for family at Wasatch Lawn, on Monday, April 20th at 11:00. Others wishing to attend can do so online at Wasatch Lawn Facebook.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
