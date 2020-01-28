|
Robert Allen Moser
1945 ~ 2020
Robert "Bob" Moser passed away peacefully January 25, 2020. Born May 11, 1945 to Ellen and James Tsouras.
Survived by wife Pennie; children Terrie Moser, Bobbie Gene Gallegos (Mark), Julie Clement (Jeremy) and Wesley Moser (Jamie Gough); 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; siblings Beverly Person (Arnold), Jim Tsouras (Debbie) and Chris Tsouras (Liz) and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, January 30th from 6-8 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020