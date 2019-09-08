|
Robert & LaVon Hunt
1928 - 2019 & 1926 - 2019
Sandy, UT-Robert (Bob) George Hunt, 90, and his beloved wife, Lavon Goldie Longmore Hunt, 89, both passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. Bob was born on October 16, 1928 in Salt Lake City to Frank and Beatrice Hunt. Lavon was born in Basalt, ID on December 26, 1929 to Elmer and Lillian Longmore. Bob and Lavon are survived by their six children Blair (Sue), Dennis (Cris), Randy (Chris), Sandy (Tom) Branch, Laurel Newhouse, Scott (Danna), twelve grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A joint viewing and funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the LDS Chapel at 275 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT 84070. Viewing from 10-11:30 am. Funeral to follow at noon. Under direction of Russon Mortuary. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019