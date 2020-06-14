Robert ('Bob') Anthony Sumbot
1930 ~ 2020
On June 6, 2020, Robert ('Bob') Anthony Sumbot our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend departed this life in order to go home to his Heavenly Father, loved ones, and friends gathered there to meet him. Although we will miss him sorely, we know he has more work to do. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife of four years, Adeline ('Addy') Hilton, wife of 39 years, Betty Mae Shelley, and infant son, Edward Kent. He leaves behind his wife, Donna Sue; six children: Brian Robert (Kathy), Stephen Bruce (Carey), Josanne Lee Houston (Doug), Robert Allan (Tamara), Teresa Gen Kummer (Travis), Russell Kent (Ann); and six step children. He also leaves behind 49 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.
Bob was born the youngest of ten children in Midvale, Utah on February 9, 1930 to Luke Antoney ('Tony') Sumbot and Elizabeth Phillips. Bob was well known in Midvale for his athleticism and, in high school, helped his relay track teams win two consecutive State Championships. He served three full-time missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and in numerous other church callings and assignments. He had a strong testimony of the truthfulness of the Gospel, which all who ever heard it quickly recognized. He also served faithfully as a Marine for two and a half years during the Korean War. It meant a lot to him and he was very happy to have had that experience to serve his country.
He taught history for many years at Midvale Middle School and after retirement served as a supervisor of student teachers for Utah State University. Bob will be remembered by many as having a great sense of humor and being a great patriot. The family is so grateful to the staff of the Wm. E. Christofferson VA Nursing Home for their kind and considerate care of him during his waning years. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a viewing. We will celebrate his life at a future date, and will provide details when available. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.