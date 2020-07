Or Copy this URL to Share

HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY

"ARCHIE"

July 22, 1930 ~ Jan. 25, 2019

We miss your beautiful smile and sage wisdom

Now more than ever in a world turned upside down.

We are your voice, and we still remember, to always Speak up! for Peace, Justice and Equality.

You are in our hearts every minute of every day.

YOUR LOVING FAMILY



