Robert Axel Greenwall, Jr.
1929 - 2020
Robert Axel Greenwall Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and dear friend, passed away with his loving family at his side on Oct. 28, 2020.
He was born on June 5, 1929, in SLC, City, Utah. He was the only child of Robert Axel Greenwall Sr. and Mabel Beulah Greenwall. Married Ailene Worhtington in the Salt Lake Temple June 15, 1948.
Graveside service will be Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. for family and close friends at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East, 10600 South. Masks required.
In lieu of sending flowers, show love and kindness to all you come in contact with. Do it in loving remembrance of Bob Greenwall.
