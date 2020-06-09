Robert B. Westermann
1958 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Dr. Robert B. Westermann, age 62, passed away at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Rob was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and moved with his family to the U.S. when he was six years old. After graduating from Simsbury High School in Connecticut, he attended Harvard University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Biochemistry in 1980. He went on to medical school at Columbia University in New York City where he met his former wife, Ellen Guthrie. In 1984, Rob and Ellen graduated from Columbia and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to attend residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Utah. They decided to settle permanently in Salt Lake, where they welcomed their son Ryan and their daughter Lia into the world. Dr. Westermann lovingly and meticulously took care of his patients at Intermountain Memorial Clinic for 32 years until his retirement in late 2019.
Rob was a dedicated parent and physician, and he deeply loved his two children.
He had a passionate love for the outdoors. He was an avid backcountry skier, and a National Champion mountain biker. He also enjoyed road biking, hiking, camping, spending time in nature and with his family. He was an accomplished pianist and a lover of music and art.
Rob was a kind and gentle man who glorified life's finest moments. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, patients and all who knew and loved him.
Rob is survived by his two children Ryan and Lia Westermann, his mother and step-father Dorothea and Clifford Davis, his sister Carola Westermann, his brother Gerold Westermann, and his former wife Dr. Ellen Guthrie.
Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life service is not yet scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance at the following link: https://wasatchbackcountryalliance.org/donate/.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.