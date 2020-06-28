Robert Ballou
1952 - 2020
Robert Loy Ballou
1952 ~ 2020
Our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend Robert Loy Ballou passed away doing what he loved most on June 23, 2020 in Ashton, Idaho where the Snake River and the Warm River meet.
Bob was born on April 6, 1952 in Salt Lake City to John Loy Ballou, Jr. and June Egbert Ballou. Bob grew up in Murray, Utah and graduated from Murray High School in 1970. He served as an LDS missionary in the Eastern States Mission. He married his sweetheart Trenna Jensen in the LDS Salt Lake City Temple on April 26, 1974. Bob was a University of Utah fan through and through. He graduated from the U of U and then went on to get his master's degree in Geology from BYU (the school down south). He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and playing golf, especially with his three brothers and his sweetheart Trenna. When he wasn't outside, you would usually find him reading a book. But what he loved most was spending time with his 11 grandkids.
Bob is survived by his wife Trenna, daughter Brenda (James) Fisher, son Brian (Tara) Ballou, and daughter (and Trenna's favorite) Tonya (Alex) Peterson. Bob and Trenna have 11 grandchildren - Jack, Bailey, Bridget, Paige, Abby, Nicole, Logan, Lucy, Whitni, Cooper, and Lotte.
He is also survived by his brothers Rex (Shauna) Ballou, Mike (Nancy) Ballou and Tom (Connie) Ballou and his sister Patricia Ballou (Kahl Gubler). Bob is preceded in death by his parents, John L. and June E. Ballou.
There will be a viewing held for friends and family at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah on Wednesday, July 1st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The graveside service will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy Utah at noon and will be streamed through Facebook. For complete obituary and to share online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary
JUL
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
