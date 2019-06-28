Home

Robert "Barney" Barnthouse

Robert "Barney" Barnthouse
1924 ~ 2019
Robert "Barney" Barnthouse
I passed away of worn out parts.
I was born September 3, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio to Margaret & Carl W. Barnthouse.
I am survived by the greatest family on this earth. My wife Carolyn, son Robert M., Daughter Janice, brother Jim of Clearwater, Florida, and 5 grandkids.
Barney was a boxer and marksman rifleman in the marines, and a salesman for Wheeler Machinery & ICM for 30 years.
A private get together for family members and friends will be held at the Monte Carlo clubhouse in Murray, Utah on July 7th from 3-6pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 28 to June 30, 2019
