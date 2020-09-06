Robert Scott

"Bob" Beers

1969 ~ 2020

Robert Scott "Bob" Beers was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 8, 1969 and he was the beloved son of Gerrie (Duncan) Wallace. He left this Earth on September 1, 2020 after a tragic accident while driving home from Adel, Oregon. Bob spent the last week of his life meeting his biological mother, Sharyn Smith, and half sister, Sandy (Mike) Taylor, for the very first time. Bob went to East High School and graduated in 1987. He excelled at singing and was in the madrigals and acapella groups. Bob also ran track and field, and later qualified for the Boston Marathon after winning his age division in the St. George Marathon. He went on to serve an LDS mission in Lima, Peru. Even from a young age, Bob was a whole lot of fun. Whether it was spraying a hose inside his childhood home, dumping a full garbage can of golf balls down 900 South, smuggling a monkey home from Peru, or doing just about anything to give his mother a heart attack, you never knew what he would be up to next. Bob was not a saint, and he would be the first one to tell you that. He was a recovering alcoholic and made it his mission to find his brothers and sisters in the last 30 days of addiction. He had a magnetic energy that attracted the masses. Bob liked to remind us to not take life too seriously. He was known for tagging all his friends and family in his irreverent Facebook posts just to give them a laugh. He loved animals, and for a while he tamed horses. He loved being out in nature and touted his ability to "live off the land," as he once did as a wilderness guide. He loved to play poker, ride motorcycles, and was a big fan of bagpipes. He was very proud of his Scottish heritage. Bob married the love of his life, Ramona Termaat, and he longed to visit her in Germany. Though they were a continent away, their love was unshakable. Bob is survived by his mother and step-father Gerrie and Duncan Wallace, sisters Natalie Lanham and Heather (Greg) Watts, and brother Brandon (Andrea) Beers. He also leaves behind his six children, Jacob (Amanda), Chandler, Mercedes, Hannah, Cooper, and Broc. He lives on in the memory of his nieces and nephews as their "crazy uncle Bob," that was always the life of the party. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and the addiction recovery community. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert Covey Beers, and grandmother, Dorothy Cowan, and many other loved ones. Bob was not a man of formality, and as such he wouldn't dare ask his friends to wear a suit and tie to his funeral. Bob would say, "sit back, drink some coffee, and don't make this awkward!" In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bob Beers Haven Scholarship Fund. A viewing will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary on Thursday, September 10th at 6:00 PM. A private funeral will be held Saturday, September 12th at 9:30 AM for family members and close family friends. A celebration of life will follow at This is the Place State Park on Saturday at 11:00 AM for friends. We ask that you please observe social distancing and wear masks during the celebration.

For information on how to donate to the Bob Beers Scholarship Fund, please visit gf.me/u/ywqpg7



