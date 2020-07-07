1/2
Robert Benjamin Martinez
Robert B. Martinez
1946 - 2020
Our proud father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle to many nephews and nieces, Robert Benjamin Martinez, died June 30, 2020. Robert was born January 30, 1946 in Monte Vista, Colorado to Helen Valdez and Eppy Martinez. He served as a U.S. Army officer in Vietnam. Bob will be missed but we all know he is at rest.
Robert is survived by his son, Matthew Benjamin Martinez; six grandchildren, Matthew Benjamin Martinez, Jr., Israil Benjamin (Jasmine Perez) Martinez, Yasmine Idalis Martinez, Sadie Tomasita Martinez, Rita Trinity Martinez, and Patrick Wayne Garcia; four great grandchildren, Athena Rose, Kortez, Angelo, and Santino; and his brother, Ed Martinez.
He was preceded in death by sister, Irene Gonzales, brothers, LeRoy J. Martinez, Tony Martinez, and Eppy Martinez, Jr.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple. Friends may call Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
