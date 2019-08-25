|
1959 ~ 2019
Robert Brian Wilkinson, age 59, finally won his long and courageous battle with cancer, returning to his loving Heavenly Father on 16 August 2019 from his precious place by the river in Provo, Utah.
He was born December 19, 1959 to Robert James and Carol Wood Wilkinson. He married Marsha Jean Hansen December 5 1981. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Denver Colorado Temple. Brian was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, including a mission to Bangkok Thailand, and as an ordinance worker in the San Antonio Texas Temple. He also loved his ward members.
Brian joined the US Army after their marriage. His career included Bahrain during Desert Storm and Afghanistan during Enduring Freedom. He retired from the Army in 2009, having served his country for 25 years. He then worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in the Internal Medicine Clinic for Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, son Cory (Jacqueline) Wilkinson, daughter Joni (Tim) Barber, son Kyle Wilkinson, 9 Grandchildren and his brother, Scott (Ronene) Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Curt W Wilkinson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Wallsburg 1st Ward Chapel, 494 West Main Canyon Road, Wallsburg, Utah. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah, and again on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Park Cemetery near Camp Williams at 3:00 pm on Thursday following the services. A memorial services will be held in Converse, Texas for friends and family at a later date. The family wishes to thank all at Hearts For Hospice for the loving care received. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019