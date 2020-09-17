Robert Bruce Mitchell

1942~2020

Robert Bruce Mitchell passed away on September 9th, 2020. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He was born on October 13th, 1942 in Roosevelt, Utah to Mary A and Cecil Y Mitchell, he was their only child. He attended BYU and graduated from there with a business degree. While there he met the love of his life Marilyn Fern Carlson, and on June 7th, 1968 they were wed and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were happily married for 53 years. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad (Mary & Cecil Mitchell), Wife (Marilyn), Grandson (Kaleb), Brother-in-Law (Bert), Sister-in-Law (LaRane), And his Favorite Cat (Cinnamon). He is survived by his son Rob (Carisa), Grandkids (Brooklyn, Bryndi, and Ayden) and multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, and In-Laws. Bruce was an active member of the LDS church where he held the Melchizedek priesthood. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandkids, whether it was taking them on summer trips, cooking for them, or playing card/board games. They meant the world to him. He also enjoyed and supported his wife and son through so many years of them clogging, by cheering them on and running the sound system for so many competitions. He also enjoyed and was very involved in Amateur Radio (HAM). He spent some of his spare time talking with other amateur radio operators. He had various jobs throughout his years and for the last part of his life he worked at Walmart doing a variety of different jobs for them. He had a very sarcastic sense of humor and always had a smart remark for everyone now and then. He is loved and will be missed by all.

A graveside will be held on Saturday September 19th at 12pm at Lake Hills Mortuary (10055 S. State St). Due to limited seating we ask if you would like to bring a chair. A visitation will be held Friday the 18th, from 6-9pm, at the same location. Also please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.



