1/2
Robert Bruce Mitchell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Bruce Mitchell
1942~2020
Robert Bruce Mitchell passed away on September 9th, 2020. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He was born on October 13th, 1942 in Roosevelt, Utah to Mary A and Cecil Y Mitchell, he was their only child. He attended BYU and graduated from there with a business degree. While there he met the love of his life Marilyn Fern Carlson, and on June 7th, 1968 they were wed and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were happily married for 53 years. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad (Mary & Cecil Mitchell), Wife (Marilyn), Grandson (Kaleb), Brother-in-Law (Bert), Sister-in-Law (LaRane), And his Favorite Cat (Cinnamon). He is survived by his son Rob (Carisa), Grandkids (Brooklyn, Bryndi, and Ayden) and multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, and In-Laws. Bruce was an active member of the LDS church where he held the Melchizedek priesthood. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandkids, whether it was taking them on summer trips, cooking for them, or playing card/board games. They meant the world to him. He also enjoyed and supported his wife and son through so many years of them clogging, by cheering them on and running the sound system for so many competitions. He also enjoyed and was very involved in Amateur Radio (HAM). He spent some of his spare time talking with other amateur radio operators. He had various jobs throughout his years and for the last part of his life he worked at Walmart doing a variety of different jobs for them. He had a very sarcastic sense of humor and always had a smart remark for everyone now and then. He is loved and will be missed by all.
A graveside will be held on Saturday September 19th at 12pm at Lake Hills Mortuary (10055 S. State St). Due to limited seating we ask if you would like to bring a chair. A visitation will be held Friday the 18th, from 6-9pm, at the same location. Also please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved