Bob returned to his Heavenly Father on February 7, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on September 15, 1939 in Bingham Canyon to Ralph Carlyle and Betty Carter. Proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He also served as an Atomic Veteran and helped to get benefits for the downwinders and other fellow veterans. Met the love of his life and eternal companion Cathy Unsworth while working at old St. Mark's Hospital. Finally retiring from Kennecott.
Survived by his wife of 53 years Cathy; children Jill (Raymond) Sandberg, Robert Joel (Michelle), and Mathew; grandchildren Cory (Loly) Woodard and Kody (Baylee) Sandberg, Colt and Shalise Penner; great-grandchild Hank Sandberg; sister Pat Merrill; and brother Larry Carter. Preceded in death by parents; grandparents; and brother-in-law Jack Merrill.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Taylorsville 13th Ward, 1495 Tamarack Rd, Taylorsville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 AM also at the church. Interment to follow services at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S. Vine St.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020