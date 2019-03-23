|
Robert "Bob" Edward Carter
1939 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Robert "Bob" Edward Carter, age 80, passed away surrounded by his family on March 19, 2019. He was born in Provo, Utah to Maurita and Edward Carter on February 4, 1939. He married the love of his life, Joyce McKee Carter in 1959. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and watching NCIS over and over. Bob is survived by his wife, daughter Traci Bagshaw and son Joseph Carter. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Bagshaw. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 at on Monday, March 25, 2019 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior inside the building.
"Gone to Wendover"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019