Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:30 PM
Sandy Kingdom Hall
9936 S. 300 E.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Abel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles Abel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles Abel Obituary
Richard Charles Abel
June 8, 1936 - July 24, 2019
Richard Abel, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away July 24, 2019 at home after a long fight with heart disease. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Julia and Charles Abel. He was married to Jeri Lynne Huffman-Dean on March 30, 2001. He was proud to have attended the Navel Academy and earned a masters in meteorology, and then served in the Air Force for 7 years. He flew as Captain for Delta Airlines. Dick became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in his 60's and enjoyed teaching Bible truths for many years.
He was very loved by his sister, Pat (George) Giza of Detroit; and his blended family of two daughters, Leslie (Monte) Marvian and Julie Abel, his step children Jesse (Dinee) Dean, Katie (Ryan) Robertson, and Jonathan (Lindy) Dean and all his grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:30 PM. Sandy Kingdom Hall, 9936 S. 300 E. Sandy, Utah.
Online condolences www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now