Robert "Bob" Charles Lee
1936 ~ 2019
Robert "Bob" Charles Lee, age 83, completed his mortal journey on August 17, 2019 at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Bob was born on June 26, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Myron and Helen Brasher Lee. He Married his sweetheart, Jane Ruth Kitchen, on June 19, 1957 in The Salt Lake Temple.
Bob is lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Jane Lee, and their three children Tammy (Taylor) Neilsen, Doug (Tanya) Lee, and Lynda (Bryan) Coutts. "Grandpa Bob' will be dearly missed by his twenty-two grandchildren (including spouses) and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia (Terry) Andersen and by several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Myron Lee, his mother, Helen Brasher Lee, two infant brothers, his infant granddaughter, Bridget McArthur, and by his father's second wife, Esther Lee.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 26th at 2:00 pm at the Mountain View Memorial Chapel and Mortuary at 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Friends and family may pay their respects at 1:00 pm on Monday, prior to the service, or on Sunday Evening, August 25th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Mountain View Memorial Chapel. To read the full obituary please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019