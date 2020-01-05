|
|
1938 ~ 2019
Robert D. Olson died on December 24, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. A native of Salt Lake City, UT, Bob was born on Febraury 24, 1938 to A. M. and Myrtle Olson. He graduated from East High School and from the University of Utah in 1962 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Bob was a member of Beta Theta Pi and was proud to serve in the military as a Green Beret. After graduation, Bob moved to Phoenix, AZ where he estimated and supervised the building of roads, bridges and water treatment plants. In addition to his work in Arizona he supervised many projects around the U.S. Bob was a talented craftsman, a kind and generous man, a loving husband and father, and a fun-loving and affectionate grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife Sherry Whitesides Olson; his sons Bob (Maureen) and Jack (Anna); grandsons Jack and Michael and granddaughter Lily; sister Valerie; brother Tom (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020