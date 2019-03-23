|
Robert Dale Wheaton
"Bobby"
1952 ~ 2019
Bobby passed away February 19, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. He was born in Corning, New York on August 6, 1952 to Robert and Delores Wheaton. Bobby truly loved his family and brought so much joy into all of our lives. His sense of humor was endeared by all. He was a best friend to everyone he knew and he will truly be missed and remain in our hearts forever. Till we meet again my love.
Bobby is survived by his wife Marianne O'Brien Wheaton; sister Lori (Greg) Brusehaver; brother Larrie (Sue) Wheaton; children: Amy (Dan) White, Kristen Wheaton; step-children: Amber (Clark) Dille, Sean (Shannell) Corbin, Clay (Kellee) Corbin; grandchildren: Sophie, Colin, Alex; step-grandchildren: Hannah, Grace, Bella, Kaegan, Kioni, Kingston, Lindon and Keylee. Family will be having a private gathering in celebration of his life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019