Robert (Bob) Dansie Swenson
Oct 9, 1949 ~ Dec 9, 2019
An ode to a self-described Turducken Nut, Robert (Bob) Dansie Swenson passed away Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at his home in Murray, Utah. He was born on October 9, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to Boyd DeVere and Jessa Dansie Swenson.
Bob was twice married and had three children. He was passionate about motorcycles, dogs and horses.
Bob had a strong work ethic. Highly skilled in the construction trade, he took pride in doing much of the work building his own home in the Heber, Utah area where his family resided for a number of years. He also repainted his dear Mother's home interior as she was rehabilitating from an injury, enabling her to fulfill her wish to live out her life in her own home.
Survivors are his wife Susan, son Rob, daughter Tami Jo and son Lonnie; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; two sisters, Jeanne Carter (Rulon) and JoAnn Hatch; one brother LeRoy Swenson (Tammy) and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and father-in-law.
Bob's passing is such a great loss to all of us, he will be missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life Open House on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1-3:30 pm at the Sons of Utah Pioneers, 3301 East Louise Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah. Light refreshments will be served.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019