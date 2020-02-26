|
Robert "Bob" Duzette Robison
1938 ~ 2020
Bob Robison, age 81, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack on February 21, 2020.
Bob was born June 22, 1938, to Thelma Perkins and Duzette Joseph Robison in Montpelier, Idaho, and grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from East High School and later attended Utah State University, and the University of Utah studying chemical engineering. He worked for many years at Van Waters and Rogers and later worked in Real Estate. Bob took great pride in being a veteran for our country, having served in the United States Air Force. Bob married Bonnie Bain in 1970 and together they raised 6 wonderful kids. He loved his family and enjoyed the many birthdays and holidays spent together. He also loved taking them camping, boating, and fishing. Bob especially loved his grandkids and supporting them in all their activities. They truly brought him great joy. He also loved golf and made many lifelong friends while playing. Bob was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, fulfilling many callings.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, children Steve (Jeanette), Diane (Brent), Lori, Troy (Lindsay), Carri (Andrew), Cristy (Adam), 14 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Also, by his brothers Brent (Julie), and Kent. He deeply loved his family, friends, and church. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28th at 11:00 am at the LDS meetinghouse located at 586 E. 8400 S., Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Premier Funeral Home (67 E. 8000 S., Midvale) and for one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020