|
|
Robert E. Greenberg
08/28/1932 ~ 10/14/2019
Robert Erik Greenberg was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Gustave and Gerde Anderson Greenberg.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Paradise Ward, 1555 W. Lovely Rd., Taylorsville, UT, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be Friday at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State St., Murray, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. For full obituary and condolences: www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019