Robert E. Meyer

Robert E. Meyer Obituary
Robert E. Meyer
"Bob"
Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep March 8, 2020.
He leaves behind his daughters Christine Meyer and Katie Budo; and grandchildren Braxton and Brighton.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:30-6:30 at St. Thomas More, 3015 East Creek Road, Sandy Utah, where a vigil service will begin at 5:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 AM, also at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. View extended obituary and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020
