|
|
Robert E Schiszler
1932 ~ 2020
Robert E. Schiszler
"Bob"
1932 - 2020
Beloved husband of Pat for fifty-four years, Bob lost his thirty-year battle with heart disease on April 30, 2020. Bob loved life. Everyone he met became quick friends even if only for the minute or two they were standing in some line. Bob's loves were God, Church, Family, Friends, RVing and Flying. He was proud to have served in the Navy and able to feel the gratitude of his country when on an Honor Flight to Washington DC to celebrate his service. Together Bob and Pat raised five children. Bob is grandpa to five grandchildren and great grandpa to five more
The Best
God saw you were / getting tired
And a cure was not / To be. So He put His
arms around you / And whispered,
"Come with Me." / With tearful eyes we
watched you suffer / And saw you fade
away, Although we / loved you dearly
We could not make you stay. / A golden heart stopped beating
hard working hands to rest, God broke / our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
In lieu of flowers, Bob would have preferred any donation be sent to the Baptist church at:
Layton Hills Baptist Church
132 North Hillfield Rd.
Layton, Utah 84041
Due to conditions beyond our control there are no plans for a memorial service.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 6, 2020