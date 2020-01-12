Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunrise Chapel at Camp Williams
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edgar Fletcher


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edgar Fletcher Obituary
Robert Edgar Fletcher
1925 ~ 2020
Robert passed away on January 8th at the William E. Christofferson Veterans Home in Salt Lake City from complications associated with advanced Alzheimer's disease.
Robert was born the youngest of four children to Thomas E. and Sarah E. (Billiu) Fletcher on June 2, 1925 in Charleston, West Virginia. As a young boy Robert moved from Charleston, WV to Los Angeles, California with his family.
In 1943 Robert joined the US Navy, serving almost three years aboard LST 242 as a Signalman. During his service he was involved in three major battles in the Pacific Theater of Operations of WWII; Luzon, Saipan and Leyte. After returning from war, while in San Diego on duty, Robert witnessed a fellow sailor fall into debris filled water following a fire on the pier. He dove in, saving the man's life. In recognition of his act of heroism, he received a Letter of Commendation from the US Navy.
In 1945 Robert fell in love with the girl next door, Margie Jean Smith. They were married on February 7, 1946 in Santa Anna, California. Together they had three wonderful children; Kenneth (Patti), Richard (Dorothy), and Patricia (Dennis), grandchildren; Tammy (Frank), April, Lori (Andrew), Julie, Ben, Jen (Tony), Kim (Brad) and great-grandchildren; Ricky, Allan, Mark, Sarah, Adam, Naomi, Alisa, Courtney, Joel, Abby and Ryan.
Robert was an accomplished craftsman; building not only a cabin cruiser boat, but the family home in Springfield, Oregon. He was a skin diver, spear fisherman, avid outdoorsman and long-distance runner. He will be remembered for being a devoted husband of 73 years; an affectionate, kind and gentle father and grandfather and his sense of humor, much to Margie's chagrin.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at 11 AM in Sunrise Chapel at Camp Williams in Bluffdale, Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -