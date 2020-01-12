|
|
Robert Edgar Fletcher
1925 ~ 2020
Robert passed away on January 8th at the William E. Christofferson Veterans Home in Salt Lake City from complications associated with advanced Alzheimer's disease.
Robert was born the youngest of four children to Thomas E. and Sarah E. (Billiu) Fletcher on June 2, 1925 in Charleston, West Virginia. As a young boy Robert moved from Charleston, WV to Los Angeles, California with his family.
In 1943 Robert joined the US Navy, serving almost three years aboard LST 242 as a Signalman. During his service he was involved in three major battles in the Pacific Theater of Operations of WWII; Luzon, Saipan and Leyte. After returning from war, while in San Diego on duty, Robert witnessed a fellow sailor fall into debris filled water following a fire on the pier. He dove in, saving the man's life. In recognition of his act of heroism, he received a Letter of Commendation from the US Navy.
In 1945 Robert fell in love with the girl next door, Margie Jean Smith. They were married on February 7, 1946 in Santa Anna, California. Together they had three wonderful children; Kenneth (Patti), Richard (Dorothy), and Patricia (Dennis), grandchildren; Tammy (Frank), April, Lori (Andrew), Julie, Ben, Jen (Tony), Kim (Brad) and great-grandchildren; Ricky, Allan, Mark, Sarah, Adam, Naomi, Alisa, Courtney, Joel, Abby and Ryan.
Robert was an accomplished craftsman; building not only a cabin cruiser boat, but the family home in Springfield, Oregon. He was a skin diver, spear fisherman, avid outdoorsman and long-distance runner. He will be remembered for being a devoted husband of 73 years; an affectionate, kind and gentle father and grandfather and his sense of humor, much to Margie's chagrin.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at 11 AM in Sunrise Chapel at Camp Williams in Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020