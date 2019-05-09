Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Robert Edwards
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
August 15, 1957 ~ May 1, 2019
Our dear husband, son grandpa, stepdad, brother, and friend, Robert Edwards, passed away on the morning of May 1, 2019.
He was born on August 15, 1957 in Fairbault, Minnesota to Donald and Helen Edwards. Robert served in the United States Navy. He worked at Cardinal Heath for twenty-eight years. He married Karen Steadman on July 24, 1993.
He is survived by his wife Karen, stepson Dustin Rhoads, seven grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters, two sister-in-laws, three brother-in-laws and his mother-in-law.
Preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and stepson Daniel Rhoads.
The family wants to thank the doctors and staff at Jordan Valley Cancer Center for taking care of him; also Hospice and the Avalon Valley Facility.
Services will take place at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held on May 11, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Services from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow.
Please come casually dressed. NFL Vikings attire welcomed.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2019
