Robert Edwin Jensen, 92, our beloved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather joined his eternal sweetheart of 72 years, Jean, who has been waiting for him in heaven. Robert (Bob) passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on July 14, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Taylor) Jensen, his parents; George Henry Jensen and Mary (Clark) Jensen, his siblings; Mary Morgan, George Jensen, John Jensen, Lois Jones, Kenneth Jensen, and son-in-law, Dennis Birch.
Bob was born February 9, 1927. He attended schools in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. He joined the Navy and served during WWII stationed in Okinawa. After receiving an honorable discharge Bob returned home where he met and married Jean Taylor on June 16, 1949. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple, for all time and eternity. They had one son and three daughters. Bob retired from the Utah State Highway Dept. He was a naturally talented athlete who excelled in many sports and he was awarded numerous medals and awards including being inducted into the Utah Basketball Hall of Fame. Bob was a master fly-fisherman and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. He loved to landscape, and his garden was often the envy of the neighborhood. He cherished his family and instilled in them his virtues, strength, humility, and courage. Bob is survived by his children: Gregg Robert Jensen, Cynthia Jean (Edward) Peck, LuAnne Waters, and Diane (Ronald) Kay), 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial and graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT on July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Our family would like to give special thanks to Alissa for all her tender loving care and to all of the wonderful staff at Elevation Hospice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 16, 2019