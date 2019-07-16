Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edwin Jensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edwin Jensen Obituary
Robert Edwin Jensen, 92, our beloved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather joined his eternal sweetheart of 72 years, Jean, who has been waiting for him in heaven. Robert (Bob) passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on July 14, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Taylor) Jensen, his parents; George Henry Jensen and Mary (Clark) Jensen, his siblings; Mary Morgan, George Jensen, John Jensen, Lois Jones, Kenneth Jensen, and son-in-law, Dennis Birch.
Bob was born February 9, 1927. He attended schools in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. He joined the Navy and served during WWII stationed in Okinawa. After receiving an honorable discharge Bob returned home where he met and married Jean Taylor on June 16, 1949. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple, for all time and eternity. They had one son and three daughters. Bob retired from the Utah State Highway Dept. He was a naturally talented athlete who excelled in many sports and he was awarded numerous medals and awards including being inducted into the Utah Basketball Hall of Fame. Bob was a master fly-fisherman and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. He loved to landscape, and his garden was often the envy of the neighborhood. He cherished his family and instilled in them his virtues, strength, humility, and courage. Bob is survived by his children: Gregg Robert Jensen, Cynthia Jean (Edward) Peck, LuAnne Waters, and Diane (Ronald) Kay), 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial and graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT on July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Our family would like to give special thanks to Alissa for all her tender loving care and to all of the wonderful staff at Elevation Hospice.
logo

logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now