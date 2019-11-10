|
|
Bob Nilsson
Monroe, Utah
Robert Eldred "Bob" Nilsson, the man with a perpetual smile, 88, passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 at his home in Monroe surrounded by his family. He was born December 16, 1930 in Monroe to James Eldred and Atella Christensen Nilsson. He married his high school sweetheart, Beverlee Swindle, June 27, 1951 in the Manti LDS Temple.
He is survived by his sweet wife, Beverlee; children: Kirt (Tammy) Nilsson, Kraig (Colleen) Nilsson; 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen Swindle.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Monroe Stake Center, 140 South Main. Friends may call at the Magleby Mortuary in Richfield Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday morning at the stake center in Monroe from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Monroe City Cemetery with military honors by the Sevier Valley American Legion Post #37. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019