Robert Elmer Fitzpatrick1933~2020Robert Elmer Fitzpatrick, 86, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born September 6, 1933 in New Jersey to Elmer Henry and Grace Fitzpatrick. He married his true love Joan on August 8, 1953, and they just celebrated their 67 year anniversary. They had two sons, Robert and Brian (Kathy). One of Robert's main joys in life were his grandchildren; D. Kenny Barker, Breanne, Brian Jr., and Bobby. For full obituary see: www.memorialutah.com