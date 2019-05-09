|
|
Robert E. Cates
1926~2019
Robert Emmett Cates, aged 92 passed away on May 7, 2019 at his home in West Jordan, Utah. Robert was born October 19th 1926 in Portland, OR to Richard Albert and Mary Sophrona Cates. He married DeLone Wilson on December 15th, 1949 in Brigham City, UT.
He is survived by his wife, DeLone; his children Terry Watters, Gregory Cates (Kris), Debra Quick (Byron), and Anthony Cates; Grandchildren Justin Watters (Kara), Brandon Watters (Jaime), Kerianne Watters, Cristie Watters, Danielle Clemons, Geoffrey Cates (Andrea), Christopher Quick (Michelle), Jennifer Quick (David), Michael Quick. And many great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park 17111 S 1700 W Bluffdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers please make a donations to the Utah Humane Society. For full obituary and to share memories and condolences visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019