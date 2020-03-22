|
|
Robert F. Schindler
Bob
Our dear father and grandfather passed away on March 18, 2020.
Born January 5, 1924 in Friend, Nebraska to Frederick and Frances Schindler. Married the love of his life, Lenora Speicher (deceased), September 22, 1956. A devoted provider for his family, he worked for Sperry Unisys for nearly 25 years, retiring in 1987. After serving four years in the Army during WWII, he attended the University of Nebraska graduating in 1951. He loved sports all of his life, playing football from his boyhood through college, coaching little league baseball and football, including several championship teams, and after retirement, he became an avid golfer, playing until age 95.
Survived by his sons, Greg (Ginger) and Mark (Mandy); grandchildren, who kept him young at heart, Jos, Elizabeth and Aaron. Preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister.
Following a Funeral Mass, Entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Salt Lake City. The family would like to thank Summit Senior Living and Harmony Home Health Care for their loving care of Bob during his last years. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020