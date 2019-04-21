|
Robert Firmage
1944~2019
Holladay. UT-Robert Firmage died April 18, 2019 from a heart condition. He was born on September 17, 1944, in Salt Lake City, where he spent most of his life. The eldest child of Andrew Darrell and Hilda Rickenbach Firmage, he was an accomplished student and teacher, loved philosophy, language, and poetry, and with his wife Gertrud rescued and cared for numerous dogs, cats, and other animals. He is survived by his wife, his son Christian and three granddaughters, and his siblings Richard, Roderick, Roger, and Linda Firmage Doron. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Thomas. He will be missed.
Memories may be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/robert-firmage/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019