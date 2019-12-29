Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Val Verda 5th Ward
2633 South 50 West
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Val Verda 5th Ward
2633 South 50 West
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Forsgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Forsgren


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Forsgren Obituary
1922 ~ 2019
Bountiful, Utah-Robert B. Forsgren passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 26, 2019. He is survived by his eternal companion, Margaret, and children, Rob (Cindy), Lisa Crabtree (Scott) and Rick (Kim), 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00am in the Val Verda 5th Ward, 2633 South 50 West in Bountiful. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 3 from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main in Bountiful, and a viewing from 10-10:45 at the church prior to services. Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -