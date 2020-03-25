Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dilks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Frank Dilks


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Frank Dilks Obituary
Robert Frank Dilks
1932 ~ 2020
Our beloved Dad, Granddad and Great granddad, "Bob" passed away peacefully at home, in the arms of his "sweetheart", on March 21, 2020. He suffered for almost 10 years, the ravaging disease Dementia/Alzheimer's.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, a beautiful great granddaughter, Emily, and many beloved in-laws.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Phyllis, son, Stephen (Jan), Daddy's Girl, Christine (Bill), six grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren, all of which he referred to as the "jewels in his crown". He is also survived by his brother, Charlie (England), and his sister, Barbara (West Bountiful), and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, a private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful. A celebration of this dear man's life, will be held at a later date, to be announced.
A big, grateful thank you to Symbii Hospice and his nurses, Jodi, Mariam, and Alisa, for their loving care over the past six months.
We will miss you so very much. "Rest in peace my Darling". Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -