Robert Frank Dilks
1932 ~ 2020
Our beloved Dad, Granddad and Great granddad, "Bob" passed away peacefully at home, in the arms of his "sweetheart", on March 21, 2020. He suffered for almost 10 years, the ravaging disease Dementia/Alzheimer's.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, a beautiful great granddaughter, Emily, and many beloved in-laws.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Phyllis, son, Stephen (Jan), Daddy's Girl, Christine (Bill), six grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren, all of which he referred to as the "jewels in his crown". He is also survived by his brother, Charlie (England), and his sister, Barbara (West Bountiful), and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, a private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful. A celebration of this dear man's life, will be held at a later date, to be announced.
A big, grateful thank you to Symbii Hospice and his nurses, Jodi, Mariam, and Alisa, for their loving care over the past six months.
We will miss you so very much. "Rest in peace my Darling". Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020