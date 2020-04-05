|
Robert G. West
1928 ~ 2020
Robert Greenwood West (Bob) passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on April 3rd, 2020 of natural causes at the age 92.
Bob was born on Feb 27, 1928 in Portland Oregon to Richard Ballantyne West (Dick) and Ruth Sloan West. (Ruth died 5 weeks after his birth). In 1939 he and his family moved to Palo Alto, CA and then 3 yrs later moved to San Francisco.
Bob served an LDS mission in Sweden. He then attended BYU and graduated in 1953. He served in both the US Army and Navy and received honorable discharges from both.
Bob married Carol LaRue Davis on April 7th 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent their honeymoon in Havana Cuba. Carol has been a choice companion for over 65 years. Bob worked in the Insurance industry for most of his career.
Bob and Carol served multiple missions including Brisbane Australia as a mission president, Tokyo Japan as the executive secretary to the Area Presidency and in the London England Temple.
Bob was proud of his life long service in the Boy Scouts. He received many awards including the Silver Beaver. He also served in many church callings including bishoprics, stake presidencies and as a mission president.
Bob is survived by his wife Carol, his sons Robert G. "Rob" West Jr., Steven D. and Gloria West and Michael B. and Brenda West, and daughter Sharon and David VanKammen. 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, a brother Hugh Sloan West and his wife Sue. He's preceded by his father, mother, step-mother Florence, brother Richard (Dick) Ballantyne West Jr. and his wife Johanna Dixon and step-sister Susan.
A graveside service was held on Sat. April 4th for the immediate family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020