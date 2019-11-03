|
1942 - 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother Bobby Garcia 76 of West Valley City, passed away on October 30, 2019 peacefully in his home with his wife by his side. Bobby was born December 7, 1942 in Trinidad, Colorado to Miguel and Eloisa Soto Garcia. Bobby loved dancing, and singing. Some of his favorite music would be Country, Polka, and Oldies. He loved his grandkids. He loved get-togethers and holidays. Anything that would bring everyone together he will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife Margaret, his 2 sons Richard (Stacey) and Jesse Garcia, 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1058 W. 400 S., Salt Lake City, where friends may gather for viewing 1 hour prior to the mass. Funeral director, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help with funerals expenses.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019