Robert G. Langford
1934 ~ 2020
Robert (Pidge) George Langford, 85, of Sandy, Ut passed away on April 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. Robert was born October 22, 1934 in Park City, Ut to parents Wilford Phillip Langford and Madeline Daisy (Cunningham) Langford. He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae (Goff) Langford, his parents, brother Phillip, sister, Patricia Swanson, two sons, Robert Jr. and Gregory Lynn and two granddaughters. He is survived by his children, Christine (Brent) McAfee of South Jordan, Kevin of Sandy, Kenneth (Renee) of South Jordan and Scott (Trisha) of Montana. He had 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19, memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020