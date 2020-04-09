Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Langford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George Langford


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert George Langford Obituary
Robert G. Langford
1934 ~ 2020
Robert (Pidge) George Langford, 85, of Sandy, Ut passed away on April 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. Robert was born October 22, 1934 in Park City, Ut to parents Wilford Phillip Langford and Madeline Daisy (Cunningham) Langford. He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae (Goff) Langford, his parents, brother Phillip, sister, Patricia Swanson, two sons, Robert Jr. and Gregory Lynn and two granddaughters. He is survived by his children, Christine (Brent) McAfee of South Jordan, Kevin of Sandy, Kenneth (Renee) of South Jordan and Scott (Trisha) of Montana. He had 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19, memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -