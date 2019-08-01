Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Foothill 6th, 7th Ward building
2215 E. Roosevelt Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Foothill 6th, 7th Ward building
2215 E. Roosevelt Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bluth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gordon Bluth


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gordon Bluth Obituary
Robert Gordon Bluth
1942-2019
Salt Lake City, Ut-Robert Gordon Bluth, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 20th at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, after battling Renal Cell Carcinoma for several years. He was born in Denver, Colo. on August 12, 1942 to Gordon J. and Kathleen Wilson Bluth, and grew up in Salt Lake where he attended East High School and the University of Utah (BS/Communications, 1966). He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. In 1967 he received his MSJ (Medill School of Journalism Northwestern University Illinois) and began his career in advertising and public relations in the Chicago area. In 1992, they moved with their two boys to Scottsdale, Arizona when he became Executive Director of Pacific Southwest Distributors Assn., based in L.A. He retired in 2017. Bob is survived by his wife, Vicki (Cracroft), his sons, Adam Davis (Eresha), David Laurance (Marianne), and six grandchildren. Also surviving are his three brothers-Alan (Mary), Steve (Robyn), Brent (Kathleen), and his sister, Kathy Wheatley (John). A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Foothill 6th, 7th Ward building at 2215 E. Roosevelt Avenue in Salt Lake City, 84108. Visitation between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. For complete obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now