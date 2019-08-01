|
|
Robert Gordon Bluth
1942-2019
Salt Lake City, Ut-Robert Gordon Bluth, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 20th at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, after battling Renal Cell Carcinoma for several years. He was born in Denver, Colo. on August 12, 1942 to Gordon J. and Kathleen Wilson Bluth, and grew up in Salt Lake where he attended East High School and the University of Utah (BS/Communications, 1966). He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. In 1967 he received his MSJ (Medill School of Journalism Northwestern University Illinois) and began his career in advertising and public relations in the Chicago area. In 1992, they moved with their two boys to Scottsdale, Arizona when he became Executive Director of Pacific Southwest Distributors Assn., based in L.A. He retired in 2017. Bob is survived by his wife, Vicki (Cracroft), his sons, Adam Davis (Eresha), David Laurance (Marianne), and six grandchildren. Also surviving are his three brothers-Alan (Mary), Steve (Robyn), Brent (Kathleen), and his sister, Kathy Wheatley (John). A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Foothill 6th, 7th Ward building at 2215 E. Roosevelt Avenue in Salt Lake City, 84108. Visitation between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. For complete obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019