Robert H. Maack
Jan 8, 1958 ~ Mar 19, 2019
Robert H. Maack passed away unexpectedly March 19, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1958 to Robert D. Maack and Bonnie Bonner at LDS Hospital. He was the oldest of six children and lived in many places, including Canada. He graduated from Olympus High School in 1976 and went on to attend the University of Utah. He married Julie Walkingshaw on December 21, 1984, which lasted 25 years. They had a daughter who was the light of his life. He started working for Nicholas and Company in March of 1985 and stayed there until his passing 34 years later. He enjoyed what he did, but it was the people he worked for and with during his time there that he enjoyed most. He was passionate about golf and loved to play any chance he got. He looked forward to playing with his brother, nephew, and friends every week, and even taught his oldest grandson how to play before he passed. He was a good hunter and loved to go camping and fishing. He was known best by all that knew him for his wit and sense of humor. He was loved by all who met him and will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, grandmothers, and father. He is survived by his mother, siblings Dan Maack, Debbie Penrod, Ted (Amy) Penrod, Steven Penrod, and Christopher (Alexandra) Von Maack, daughter Jessica Hemphill, grandchildren Darien, Logan, and Elizabeth Hemphill, many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building.
Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019