Robert Hampton Epperson, Sr
June 29, 1948 ~ Feb 22, 2020
Robert Hampton Epperson, Sr. passed away on February 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his loved ones, whom he adored.
Rob was born on June 29, 1948 in Salt Lake City Utah to Robert John Epperson and Beth Waller. Rob's happiest days were spent with his family, on his horse, or at lunch with friends. He lived a colorful life giving him perspective and wisdom, allowing him to connect with friends from a variety of backgrounds. Some of his most treasured relationships were those with his dad and son who preceded him in death. No doubt, there was a glorious reunion with them in heaven.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wing Mortuary Chapel, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Mortuary. Interment, American Fork City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020