Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Epperson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hampton Epperson Sr


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hampton Epperson Sr Obituary
Robert Hampton Epperson, Sr
June 29, 1948 ~ Feb 22, 2020
Robert Hampton Epperson, Sr. passed away on February 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his loved ones, whom he adored.
Rob was born on June 29, 1948 in Salt Lake City Utah to Robert John Epperson and Beth Waller. Rob's happiest days were spent with his family, on his horse, or at lunch with friends. He lived a colorful life giving him perspective and wisdom, allowing him to connect with friends from a variety of backgrounds. Some of his most treasured relationships were those with his dad and son who preceded him in death. No doubt, there was a glorious reunion with them in heaven.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wing Mortuary Chapel, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Mortuary. Interment, American Fork City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -