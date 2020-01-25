Home

Memorial Lakeview Mortuary & Cemetery
1640 E Lakeview Dr
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 298-1564
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bountiful Tabernacle
55 S. Main St.
Bountiful, UT
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Lakeview
1640 E. Lakeside Dr.
Bountiful, UT
1940 - 2020
Robert Harry Florence Obituary
Robert "Bob" Harry Florence
1940~2020
Robert "Bob" Harry Florence passed away peacefully at home on his 80th birthday, January 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Neish Florence, five children (spouses) Roger, Tiffanie Sammons (David), Kim Bell (Jeff), Jed (Amy), Amber Price (Ryon), nine grandchildren, Mitchell, Victor (Brandi), Christopher, Maci, Nick, Trey, Owen, Shaylie and Branson, two great-granddaughters Bently, and Shelby, and many four-legged grandkids.
He was previously married to Guyene Waters Florence, two children (spouses) Robin McConnell (Bill), Keith (Marie), three-granddaughters Katelynne, Shelly, and Sarah, and great-granddaughter Lily.
For the past 26 years Bob, has been under the care of his heart failure team at the University of Utah. We want to thank Dr. Gilbert, Dr. Freedman, their colleagues, and numerous nurses for their expertise, dedication, respect and friendship they have shown our dad. He was the longest living patient in heart failure, and was blessed with time to enjoy his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for many more years than expected.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 26 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Bountiful Tabernacle - 55 S. Main St., Bountiful.
Graveside services will take place at Memorial Lakeview on Monday, January 27 at 10 am, 1640 E. Lakeside Dr., Bountiful.
For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
