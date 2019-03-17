|
|
1935 ~ 2019
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 10, 2019. He served in the Navy 1952. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 354.
He is survived by his loving wife Marjorie of 62 years, son Jason and daughter Joni Sorensen, his 3 beautiful granddaughters, his sister Judy Sorenson and brother Wally Holman.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family. For full obituary, please go to https://www.premierfuneral.com/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019