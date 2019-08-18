|
Robert Hilton Garside
1942 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Robert (Bob) H. Garside, age 76, passed away unexpectedly in Salt Lake City, UT on Tuesday, August 13th 2019 while undergoing treatment for congestive heart failure. He was born November 30th, 1942 to Lela A. and Hilton L. Garside. Robert enlisted in the Air Force in 1961 where he proudly served until his honorable discharge in February 1967. He was extremely passionate about his country. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at Larkin Funeral home at 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM. Services will begin at 11. Robert will be laid to rest at Camp Williams at 1:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019