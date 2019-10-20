Home

Robert J. Howe Sr.

Robert J. Howe, Sr. "Spike"
1927 ~ 2019
Robert passed away painlessly and peacefully on October 11, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family and favorite dog, Tia. Robert was born on September 19, 1927 in Detroit Lake, Minnesota to John and Emma Howe. He was the youngest of four children. Robert had two sons with wife Leone, Robert Jr. and Michael. After Leone's passing, he spent the next 30 years with his partner, Joan Salee. Robert loved driving, golf, and his family. His three passions. For the full obituary visit www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
