May 26, 1950 - Oct 24, 2019
Robert Jay Thomas Jr - loving husband of Pat Tucker Thomas, father of John Thomas, Mark Thomas, Christian Tucker, and the late Alexander Tucker - passed away on October 24, 2019, from complications due to Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on May 30, 1950, in San Diego, California, to Robert Jay Thomas Sr and Barbara Jane Thomas (née Crawford), and is the brother of Jayne Wilson and Terri McFarren.
Jay's life was defined by his love for his family, serving others, and enjoying the outdoors.
He was a caring son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He demonstrated and taught kindness, empathy, humility, openness to life, and had an irrepressible sense of humor.
He was also a talented and hardworking psychologist. He had a special care for supporting children, as well as their families, through some of the most difficult chapters of their lives.
His love for the outdoors made his life in Utah an active and fulfilling one, as he was an avid hiker, camper, and skier.
He will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered, always, by his family and friends.
In keeping with his dedication to serving others in life, Jay has bequeathed himself to the University of Utah School of Medicine, to assist with their research into Parkinson's.
Instead of flowers, please consider supporting Parkinson's Disease research with a donation to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019