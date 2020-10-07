1/1
Robert John Horsley
4/14/1968 - 10/1/2020
My loving husband, soulmate and best friend, Bob Horsley, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 due to a 6-month courageous batter with cancer. He was born April 14, 1968 in Salt Lake City to Robert Horsley II and Nancy Kneedy.
On August 6, 1994, Bob married the love of his life, Rachel Herrera, whom he dearly referred to as "Zippy". Shortly afterward, they settled in Sandy and happily lived there for almost 26 years. He was a proud "Big Daddy" to his loving companion, Jake. Jake was by his side every day, especially while he was going through his treatments.
Bob was a loving brother, uncle and a fierce friend to many. He was a very genuine and caring man who always had concerns and cares for others. He was there when someone needed a helping hand, a quick laugh or just a friendly handshake.
Bob worked for over 20 years with Harman Music Group and 10 years with Vivint Smarthome Arena, where he made numerous friends. He was self employed for 22 years running his Saw and Tool Sharpening service where he also met many more wonderful friends and neighbors.
Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He was in his element in the outdoors, had a love for many sports which made him loyal to his Denver Broncos, Utah Jazz and the NY Yankees.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Rachel; loyal companion Jake; and his father. He is preceded in death by his loving grandfather R LaMar Kummer; grandmother Wilma R Kummer; mother Nancy; little sister Jamie; his father-in-law and mother-in-law who loved him like a son; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Mountain Jordan 7th Ward, 235 East 9800 South, Sandy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior to services also at the church. Online condolences may be offered to his family at www.larkincares.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
