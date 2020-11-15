1945 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-On November 9th, 2020 Robert (Bob) Julian Pedersen, loving brother and uncle to three nephews, passed away at the age of 75. He was born August 4, 1945 to Robert and Evelyn Pedersen in Alexandria, LA. At age 3 he contracted infantile paralysis (polio) while the family was stationed in the Philippines. Polio defined his 75 years. The vaccine arrived some years later and what a life changing blessing this miracle of medicine would have been. Bob was one of the many poster children in the war against polio and the march towards a cure for this destructive virus. This terrible disease dominated his early years, with multiple leg surgery and braces and post-polio syndrome would later affect his mobility and relegate him to bed in his final months.
With his legs mostly healed in his adolescence, he faced life with only a mild limp and a courageous spirit. He grew up in a close neighborhood on 10th Street in San Pedro, CA. The neighbors all came out to cheer when he was finally able to ride a bike. He never complained about the challenges he faced due to polio and was encouraged by a circle of loyal friends growing up who were blind to his disability. Bob engaged in all the activities of teens, 20-somethings and beyond. We remember the good years growing up in "Pedro" with plenty of beach time at Torrance, Redondo and Manhattan beaches. In the cold Pacific Ocean, no one could match Bob's powerful swimming, mastered by years of swim therapy and rehabilitation as overseen by his wonderfully devoted mother and family. His ability to catch waves while body surfing was the envy of his friends and he took the drop on some monster waves. Later in a home pool he continued his swim therapy and had many games of Marco Polo with his friends in the hood. Bob attended 7th St. Elementary School, Dana Jr. High and San Pedro High School.
Shortly thereafter he was off to Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA for a BS degree in graphic art. His talent for the arts led him to a successful career in advertising design in CA and later in Boise, ID. He worked at various Boise advertising agencies, most notably at Davies & Rourke as their Art Director.
Bob spent the majority of his adult life in Idaho where he traded his lowrider car from Pedro for a Chevy Blazer and had a blast 4-wheeling in the Idaho wilderness. He cherished the 1968 Rally Sport Camaro that was his mother's and later his.
His cats, Pepper, Ollie, and a few strays were part of his family. Bob and Ollie spent the last years in Salt Lake City closer to family. We had fun visits to his favorite Vietnamese Bistro - SOMI. Bob loved the "happy hours" at Legacy Village Assisted Living Center each Friday, where family would join him along with the devoted staff at the facility.
After decades as a loyal Boise State University football fan, Bob had to make the hard transition to rooting for the Pac 12 Utah Utes - complete with Ute logo stickers on his powered wheelchair. Bob loved his three nephews Ryan, Nick, and Joseph, and reveled in their successes. He loved his grand-niece Niaya and delighted in her many adventures. The ravages of polio and the cruel post-polio syndrome are preventable through vaccination and, indeed, this disease was declared eradicated in the US in the 1970s, through a robust national vaccination program. Bob would want all to take advantage of the preventive miracle of vaccination for all preventable diseases. Bob's "Garfield the Cat" personality will be greatly missed along with his dry wit, humility, generous heart and amazing courage.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Pedersen. He is survived by his brother Don (Kathy) Pedersen, nephews Ryan (Stacey Cram) Pedersen, Nick (Amy Macintyre) Pedersen, Joseph (Brittany Pate) Pedersen, and grand-niece Niaya Pedersen. And of course, Ollie the cat.
The family would like to thank his primary care physician assistant Johanna Greenberg, the wonderful staff of the Legacy Village of Sugarhouse, the Legacy Rehabilitation Hospital, Life Care Center of Salt Lake City and Tender Care Hospice.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held in a post-COVID era, where family and friends can gather as we did numerous times at Payette Lake in McCall, ID where Bob's parents would host family reunions with Salmon BBQs (a Pedersen family tradition). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Cause for Paws, Alzheimer's research or a charity of your choice
.