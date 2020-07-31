1/1
Robert Kendall Burr
1943 - 2020
Robert Kendall Burr, longtime resident of Bountiful Utah, passed away suddenly on July 28th, 2020. Known as Bob by most of his friends, he leaves behind a legacy of strong faith and hard work. He was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and touched countless lives as he faithfully served in various positions throughout his life.
Born in Salina, Utah along with his wife Melanee of over 56 years, he loved backpacking, hunting, skiing and many other activities which allowed him to spend time with his family and friends. Bob and Melanee were married February 1st, 1964 in the Manti temple and have 7 children - Monique (preceded in death), RK, Travis (Jennifer), Chandler (Jennifer), Teylor (Jami), Azure (Rob) and MiQuelle (Jordan), as well as 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In high school, Bob was an all-state basketball player, ran track (high hurdles), and graduated as salutatorian. He graduated from BYU and was a Certified Public Accountant for various companies. He also performed product liability work for Marker USA. He worked tirelessly in his yard and always kept an immaculate lawn. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses can be made at www.gofundme.com (Robert K. Burr Memorial). Due to current health conditions, the family held a graveside service on Friday, July 31st. For complete obituary go to www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
