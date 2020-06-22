I knew Robert from Mindshare. He was a kind, loving and gentle person. He will have a place in my heart forever. I am privileged to have known this very special man. Rest In Peace ROBEAR.
Ellie Miller
Friend
Robert Kenneth McAllister
June 7, 1959 ~ June 18, 2020
Robert Kenneth McAllister, aged 61; beloved husband, loving father and amazing friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2020 after a long, courageous journey with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda McAllister, and his children Sean Robert, Brandon Michael, Caitlyn Marie; his mother and father, Anna and Sam; his brother Todd and family; his brother Michael and family; his large, extended family; his beloved canine companion Alex, and his loving, watchful feline Patronus Liam.
Robert was born on June 7, 1959 to Sam and Anna McAllister. He was a happy, funny child who was full of spirit and life. He was a kind, artistic soul who enjoyed being with his family and creating the world he imagined. Robert will be forever remembered by family and friends as the "Bob Ross" of Utah.
Robert graduated in 1977 from Davis High School in Kaysville, UT and served an LDS mission in Taiwan for two years. Following his mission, he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Utah focusing in Graphic Design. His artistic endeavors extended to a love of playing his guitar, painting, sculpture, dramatic arts including set design for his local community theater and including a highly lauded performance as the King in the King and I; a performance for which he forever sacrificed his shiny, dark tresses. He loved holidays and put his artistic aptitude toward creating the best Halloween display ever seen on his block. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and camping in the beautiful red rock country of his beloved southern Utah.
Robert married his childhood friend and sweetheart, Rhonda Finn, on April 14th, 1984 in Salt Lake City, UT. They were married for 36 years and blessed with three wonderful children. Robert's love for his family was evident to all who were around him. He started at the company Mindshare at the very beginning and worked there for many years. Robert loved the people he worked with and enjoyed the company he helped build.
A celebration of life will be held for Robert on June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm for close friends and family at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, UT; there will be a public viewing beforehand beginning at 12:00 pm. We ask that all family and friends who attend the service practice social distancing and wear masks at the request of the family. The service will be streamed live at https://my.gather.app/family/robert-mcallister .
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.